J&K Governor NN Vohra to govt: Reduce unemployment

Expressing concern over growing unemployment among the technically qualified youth in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra on Saturday asked the state government to explore all possible avenues outside the governmental fold to enable them become self-employed. The issue was raised in a memorandum presented to the governor by the All J&K Unemployed Agriculture Graduates’ Association.

