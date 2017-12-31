J&K Governor NN Vohra to govt: Reduce unemployment

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: December 31, 2017 2:23 am
Expressing concern over growing unemployment among the technically qualified youth in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra on Saturday asked the state government to explore all possible avenues outside the governmental fold to enable them become self-employed. The issue was raised in a memorandum presented to the governor by the All J&K Unemployed Agriculture Graduates’ Association.
