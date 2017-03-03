Need to utilise scientific resources to hasten growth of JK: N N Vohra

The Governor hoped that at the end of its deliberations, the present Congress shall come out with certain practical recommendations. (Representational Image) The Governor hoped that at the end of its deliberations, the present Congress shall come out with certain practical recommendations. (Representational Image)

The intellectual and scientific resources available within the large number of educational institutions should be effectively utilised to hasten the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N N Vohra said on Thursday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day ’12th JK Science Congress’ at the University of Jammu at Jammu. The University is hosting the event in collaboration with J&K State Science, Technology and Innovation Council.

Around 800 senior faculty members, research scholars and postgraduate students from various research institutes, universities and colleges from various states are participating in the event titled ‘Science and Technology: Emerging Trends and Innovations’.

In his address, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said, “The total corpus of intellectual and scientific resources available within such a large number of institutions of education must be effectively and productively utilised and exploited to hasten the growth and development of the state.”

He said the annual Science Congress was an important occasion for the University and the entire scientific community in the state.

“Such important events create an environment which contributes in promoting the scientific temper in educational institutions and across the society at large,” he said.

Noting that the state has the privilege of having nine state and Central Universities, medical and engineering colleges and other institutions of learning, the Governor said, “Every learning institute must have wide ranging research programmes and ensure that besides pure research, the projects also focus on the major problems faced by the state and optimal utilisation of natural resources.”

This would require inter-institutional linkages, both within and beyond the state, he said.

“If India is to meet the international competition and be among the ‘knowledge economies’, the teaching community need to undertake much more research work on identified issues and challenges,” he said.

Vohra also suggested launching of a statewide campaign for research programmes and their outcomes to be reviewed at successive annual Science Congresses.

The Governor hoped that at the end of its deliberations, the present Congress shall come out with certain practical recommendations on how to deal with existing and emerging challenges.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, Prof R D Sharma, Vice-Chancellor and Prof Desh Bandhu, Dean Academic Affairs, University of Jammu also addressed the Congress.