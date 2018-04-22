J-K government orders probe into construction of high-school building

As the school falls within the firing range of Pakistan, the newly constructed building was supposed to withstand small arms fire from across the border. (Representational) As the school falls within the firing range of Pakistan, the newly constructed building was supposed to withstand small arms fire from across the border. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an enquiry into the use of sub-standard material into the construction of a high school building near the Line of Control in Poonch district. Pointing out that a four member enquiry team led by Additional District Development Commissioner Sheikh Hamid will submit his report to him within a week, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz said that the school is located at Dharana village. As it falls within the firing range of Pakistan, the newly constructed building was supposed to withstand small arms fire from across the border, he added.

The school administration reported that its plaster was peeling off on its own, class rooms were too small to accommodate all its students, and the building had no windows and doors, Deputy Commissioner said, adding that the money stand released to the contractor. “The enquiry committee will fix responsibility as to who signed the bills resulting in release of money to the contractor for incomplete work,’’ he said, adding that only six class rooms have been built in the school in place of eight rooms as provided in the contract.

The construction of additional class rooms and other infrastructure at a cost of Rs 58 lakh was taken up under the centrally sponsored Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) scheme by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department after it was upgraded from middle to high school in 2011. An over 300 students are enrolled in the school. Further action in the matter will be taken after receipt of enquiry report, he said.

