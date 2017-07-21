J-K Dy CM Nirmal Singh slams Farooq Abdullah, says he spoke of attacking Pak as CM

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Source: File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (Source: File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh criticised the National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for seeking third-party intervention to resolve the Kashmir issue. Terming it as his two-faced approach, Singh reminded Abdullah of the latter’s stance when he was J&K Chief Minister. “Condemn the statement. I want to tell him when he was CM he talked of attacking Pakistan. Why this two-faced approach?” ANI quoted the Deputy CM as saying.

Earlier on Friday, the former chief minister said India and Pakistan could approach a third party to intervene and solve the Kashmir issue. “For how long are you going to wait? Sometimes, you have to take the bull by its horns. The way is to have a dialogue. India has so many friends all across the world. They can ask them to act as a mediator. US President Trump himself said that he wants to settle Kashmir problem. China also said that it wants to mediate in Kashmir. Somebody has to be approached,” Abdullah said.

Singh also said the Prime Minister was monitoring the Kashmir crisis. “PM Modi is personally monitoring the situation in Kashmir. He wants people to prosper and tread on path of development,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Deputy Chief Minister had met the PM on Friday.

The state has witnessed an increased number of militants attacks recently. Earlier in July, a group of militants attacked a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims. Eight people were killed and 40 suffered injuries in the attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd