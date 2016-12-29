Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora. (Source: ANI) Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora. (Source: ANI)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora District in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

This comes two weeks after a top operative of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and an engineering student from the Valley, who recently joined militancy, were killed in two separate encounters in J&K by joint teams of the police and Army. In what was a major setback to the LeT, a divisional commander of the outfit, identified as 25-year-old Pakistani national Abu Baker, was killed in an encounter near Sopore town.

More details of the encounter are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

