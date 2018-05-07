J&K encounter: Among five civilians killed, two teenagers

Five Hizbul militants, including a top commander and a fresh recruit — a university professor — were killed in the encounter in Shopian, officials said. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files) Five Hizbul militants, including a top commander and a fresh recruit — a university professor — were killed in the encounter in Shopian, officials said. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Files)

When 15-year-old Nisar Ahmad Kumhar had rushed out of his house in south Kashmir’s Arihal Pulwama on Sunday morning with some of his friends, little did his family suspect that their life, as they knew, was going to change forever.

The boy, who had joined a mob that was protesting near an encounter site in Shopian’s Badigam village where five Hizbul Mujahideen militants had been trapped, was killed when the security forces opened fire to disperse the demonstrators.

Five people were killed and over a hundred injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters — thousands of youths from Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag had rushed to the encounter site allegedly to help the Hizbul militants escape.

Five Hizbul militants, including a top commander and a fresh recruit — a university professor — were killed in the encounter in Shopian, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid has confirmed that a total of five civilians were killed in the action. Among the dead, three were from Pulwama district, one is from Kulgam and another from Anantnag, sources said.

“He left with many other boys of his village on Sunday morning…We don’t know what happened then. He was hit by a bullet in his abdomen,” Nisar’s uncle Ghulam Nabi Kumhar told The Indian Express. The student of class IX killed outside the Kellora Army camp.

Another teenager from Pulwama, Mohammad Asif Mir (18), died after he was hit by a bullet in his head during the clash. Son of a farmer, Asif was a student of class XII.

Zubair Ahmad Nengroo (16), a resident of Ayangund village in Pulwama, who had left for Shopian in the morning was also killed in the clash.

“He had gone there to offer funeral prayers,” his cousin Abass Ahmad told The Indian Express. “He was shot in the chest several times.” The class XI student is a son of a labourer and was the youngest of his four siblings.

Sajad Ahmad Rather (20), who had left his bed-ridden elderly father in Anantnag’s Dooru Shahabad to join the protests in Shopian, was also killed in the firing.

According to eyewitnesses, private school teacher Adil Ahmad was killed when security forces opened fire on protesters near Behibagh Army camp in Shopian, over 10 kilometres from the encounter site. Ahmad, a resident of Ashhmuji in Kulgam, is survived by aged parents and two siblings.

According to official sources, at least 85 injured were brought to Shopian hospital. “We received 73 patients who had been hit by pellets and 12 who had been hit by bullets…We referred 25 seriously injured patients to Srinagar hospitals,” said an official from Shopian hospital.

MoS lauds security forces

Union Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh Sunday lauded the security forces for neutralising five Hizbul terrorists. He said it is a moment of pride for the them and a “moment of shame for such Kashmir apologists,” who do not miss a single opportunity to defame, degrade and abuse security forces to push forward their political agenda. (ENS)

