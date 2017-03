An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Northwestern Jammu & Kashmir region on Monday morning. According to the Indian Met Department, the earthquake struck at 08:14 am. The location of the epicentre of the earthquake was Latitude 35.7 N and Longitude 74.0 E, with a depth of 50 km. There were no immediate reports of any injuries to life. More details are awaited.

