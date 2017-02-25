Jammu & Kashmir DGP calls for coordination among security agencies to tackle militancy

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid today called for enhancing the coordination among various security agencies in dealing with militants and other elements inimical to peace and order in the state. He was reviewing the security situation in the South Kashmir range at a high-level officers’ meeting. “Vaid stressed upon the officers to enhance the level of coordination among all security agencies to deal with militants and elements who are bent on vitiating peace and order in the state,” a police spokesman said after the meeting. Locals in certain areas of Kashmir from past some time have been disrupting anti-terror operations by security forces by pelting stones on them which at times helps militants to flee the encounter site.

The DGP impressed upon the security agencies to keep a close and constant vigil for effective security management.

He took stock of the prevailing security situation in South Kashmir range at the meeting which was attended by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, S J M Gillani, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir, S P Pani and all the SSPs of the range.

Expressing concern on the growing drug abuse, Vaid implored upon the officers to keep major focus on the narcotics trade and ensure that people involved in the illicit trade of narcotics are booked.

Gillani briefed the meeting regarding the overall security situation in the Valley and enumerated strategy adopted to continue fight against the militancy.

The DGP also visited family of of two army soldiers who laid down their lives during counter-insurgency operations in the Valley over the past two weeks.

“The DGP visited the family of martyr Ghulam Mohidin Rather at Panzpora-Bijbehara in Anantnag district in the morning and family of martyr Ravi Kumar at village Tabela Sarore in Baribhramana area of Jammu in the afternoon,” the spokesman said.

He was accompanied by senior police and army officers during the visit.

Vaid expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while fighting the militants. The DGP said entire police department shares the grief and sorrow of the bereaved families.

He assured that every support would be provided to the families of these martyrs.