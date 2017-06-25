Jammu & Kashmir: Deputy CM told ally PDP about need to roll out GST on July 1

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh (PTI Photo. Files) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh (PTI Photo. Files)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Friday said that the BJP has conveyed to its ally, the People’s Democratic Party, that GST should be implemented in the state from July 1. “These people are saying many things about GST… We too have made it clear to our allies in the government that GST should be made applicable in the state from July 1 and if it is not done, then we will not be able to control the situation,’’ he said at a seminar in Jammu.

Singh’s remarks came a week after a special Assembly session was adjourned sine die on its first day without discussing GST to enable an all-party group to study and submit its report on the issue. He said that a campaign in the Valley had led to the killing of around 40 terrorists in a month alone. “We have made it clear that there will be no compromise on national interest.’’ Singh said that the NIA has for the first time conducted raids after coming to know that hawala money from Pakistan was being used to fund separatism and stone pelting.

