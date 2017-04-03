J&K: CRPF convoy attacked near Pantha Chowk, 6 injured

Suspected militants on Monday opened fire at a CRPF convoy near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, news agency ANI reported. At least six CRPF personnel and a civilian driver were injured in the firing. This is the second such attack in two days against security forces. “Our companies were going from Jammu to Srinagar when they were fired upon by militants, 6 personnel injured and taken to the hospital,” CRPF PRO, B Chaudhary told ANI. The CRPF jawans of the 97 Battalion were on their way to Srinagar for election duty for Lok Sabha bypolls scheduled to be held on April 9.

On Sunday, militants attacked a joint party of Jammu-Kashmir and paramilitary forces on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kashmir to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri road tunnel. A policeman was killed and 11 others were injured in the grenade attack. The attack took place in the evening when the security forces, deployed in the old city, were withdrawing. The militants lobbed a grenade at the security personnel near Nowhatta.

