J&K cop who fled with rifles has joined us, says Hizbul Mujahideen spokesman

A DAY after a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable decamped with four assault rifles, the Hizbul Mujahideen claimed on Sunday that he had joined the militant outfit. “We welcome Syed Naveed (Mushtaq) Shah in our fold,” Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational spokesman Burhanuddin told a local news agency in Srinagar, while congratulating the policeman for fleeing with four rifles. “People like Naveed will continue to join our struggle,” he said, adding that the Hizbul Mujahideen “salutes the valour and bravery” of the constable.

On Saturday evening, Shah fled with four rifles — his service weapon and those of three colleagues — from Chandpora village in Budgam district, where he was deployed to guard a facility of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). A resident of Shopian district in South Kashmir, Shah had joined the police force as a constable in 2012.

Police officials said they could not confirm if Shah had joined the militant outfit. However, police sources said he seemed to have decamped with that intention. “Why would somebody escape with four rifles if he doesn’t plan to join militants,” said a senior police officer. Police have launched a manhunt to track him.

In January last year, Shakoor Ahmad, a policeman who was posted as a DSP’s personal security officer in South Kashmir, decamped with four rifles. He was reported to have joined militant ranks, and was arrested about a month-and-a-half later from Kulgam.

In March 2015, Naseer Ahmad Pandit, a police constable from Pulwama, also joined the Hizbul Mujahideen after decamping with two rifles. He was earlier posted as a guard at then PWD minister and senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari’s residence.

Pandit was a part of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s group, and was among the 11 militants who posed with their weapons for a photograph that later went viral. Pandit was killed in an encounter in Shopian district.

