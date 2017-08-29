Jammu-Kashmir cop shot dead by militants

Relatives of ASI Abdul Rashid at a wreath laying function at Police Control Room on Monday. (Shuaib Masoodi) Relatives of ASI Abdul Rashid at a wreath laying function at Police Control Room on Monday. (Shuaib Masoodi)

A police officer shot by suspected militants on Monday succumbed to injuries in Mehandi Kadal of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. A police officer said that Abdul Rasheed, an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was shot from close range when he was on his duty. “He was immediately shifted to the Anantnag district hospital and was referred to Srinagar. However, Abdul Rasheed succumbed to injuries,” the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Altaf Ahmed Khan, said: “Abdul Rasheed was a resident of Qazigund and was in police for many decades. He was on duty without a weapon.” The attack took place two days after the fierce encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama, where eight security personnel and three militants were killed. Last month, a policeman, Gowher Nazir Tantray, was shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Tantray was on his bike when militants opened fire on him near Kanjijula bridge Kulgam.

