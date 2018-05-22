Jammu & Kashmir Congress slams Pakistan shelling on civilian areas

Jammu & Kashmir Congress grave concern over the threat faced by border residents. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Jammu & Kashmir Congress grave concern over the threat faced by border residents. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for heavy shelling along the International Border and said targeting civilians is the “worst kind of violation” of international norms.

Seven persons, including an infant, have been killed and several others injured in Pakistani shelling since May 15. On Tuesday, five people, including a 70-year-old woman, were injured by mortar shells fired by Pakistani Rangers on forward posts and villages near the International Border in Jammu region.

“The unabated Pakistani shelling and targeting of civilian population along the international border is the worst kind of violation of international norms,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir said. He urged the state government to provide necessary assistance to the affected families.

National Conference senior state vice-president Surjeet Singh Slathia visited the shelling-hit villages in Samba district. He said the “forward areas are presenting a grim picture of gloom and destruction with people running for safety.” Expressing grave concern over the threat faced by border residents, Slathia sought immediate measures to instill a sense of security in them and arrangement of shelters.

He also expressed dismay over the delay in constructing shelters and devising exigency plans to meet such eventualities. He said the border residents are forced to run for safety but the government is looking the other side.

