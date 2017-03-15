Jammu and Kashmir CM asks Rajnath Singh to ensure resumption of cross LoC trade

Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Rajnath Singh to ensure early resumption of cross-LoC trading, which was disrupted due to cross-border shelling. (Source: PTI Photo) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Rajnath Singh to ensure early resumption of cross-LoC trading, which was disrupted due to cross-border shelling. (Source: PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure early resumption of cross-LoC trading activity, which was disrupted due to cross-border shelling. Mufti, who is in the national capital, spoke to the Home Minister over phone and took up the issue of disruption of trading activity at trade facilitation centre at Chakkan da Bagh following cross LoC shelling three days ago.

The Chief Minister urged early resumption of the trading activity at the centre as the livelihood of a large number of local traders is dependent on the business activities at the centre, a state government statement said.

The Home Minister assured the Chief Minister that he would look into the matter and the concerned agencies would be directed accordingly, it said.

Cross LoC travel between Poonch-Rawalakote was suspended on Monday following heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch, particularly on Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Chakan Da Bagh, which suffered damage in the shelling by Pakistan troops.

Over 20 trucks from each side are allowed to cross the LoC every day as part of the trade which takes place between the two sides on barter system for four days a week between Tuesday-Friday.

