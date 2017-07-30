J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomes Dalai Lama to Leh

Mehbooba praised the Dalai Lama for his recent statement criticising those who labeled Muslims as terrorists. Mehbooba praised the Dalai Lama for his recent statement criticising those who labeled Muslims as terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday welcomed Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who is currently on a visit to Leh in connection with an annual Buddhist function. At gathering here, the chief minister highlighted the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and described it as the abode of different faiths and cultures.

She said people living in amity and brotherhood is the hallmark of the state and underlined the need for strengthening the bonds among various sections of the society. Mehbooba praised the Dalai Lama for his recent statement criticising those who labeled Muslims as terrorists.

She said the statement from the “towering personality” was the need of the hour and hoped he would continue to visit the state in future and bless its people. The Chief Minister also said it is her government’s intention to attract more tourists to Ladakh.

She said she has proposed to have the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra move through Leh, which would increase the tourist footfall in the region by a great measure. The Dalai Lama in his address expressed gratitude to the chief minister for her visit. He said believes that she can get the state out of its difficulties with her sincerity, dedication and zeal.

