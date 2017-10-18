Jammu-Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Rajnath Singh amid spurt in violence in Kashmir Valley

Rajnath Singh with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo) Rajnath Singh with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues, including the recent spurt in violent incidents in the Kashmir Valley, an official said. During the 30-minute meeting, the chief minister briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken to maintain peace in the state.

Singh assured Mehbooba of all central assistance to her government in maintaining peace in the state, a home ministry official said.

The spurt of violence in Jammu and Kashmir include attacks on security personnel, killing of a PDP worker and the subsequent attack on his house and throat slitting of a teacher.

Alleged incidents of braid chopping have also triggered panic in some parts of the state. Today, four persons were injured when security forces fired on a mob in Pahalgam area following an alleged braid chopping incident.

The constitution of a study group to examine the problems being faced by the people living near the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was also believed to have been discussed during the meeting, the official said.

The group was set up by the home ministry recently.

The home minister had recently said five to six terrorists are killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir everyday.

The chief minister also met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

