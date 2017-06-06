Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief at demise of PDP leader Rangeel Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former minister and senior PDP leader Rangeel Singh. Singh passed away at Jammu Tuesday morning after a massive heart attack. “In the death of Singh, the state has lost one of the refined, dedicated and towering leaders who belonged to a generation whose sole motto in public life was selfless service to humanity.

“I am deeply saddened to know of his demise,” Mehbooba said, adding the deceased was a close associate of her father, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The chief minister said the contribution rendered by Singh in public life – as a minister, legislator or as the head of a leading sports body – would always remain an inspiration for the present generation. She said the people of the state would always recall his selfless service. Mehbooba conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal solace to the departed leader.

