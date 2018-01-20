J-K: One killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire near Akhnoor, BSF retaliates effectively

Latest News
Giving details, sources said that they were firing on forward Indian positions and civilian areas from R S Pura to Kanachak and Pargwal sectors. The BSF personnel were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Written by Arun Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2018 12:05 pm
A 28-year-old was killed as Pakistani Rangers continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the third day on Saturday. Identifying the deceased as Ghara Ram of Kapurpur in R S Pura sector, sources said that a 42-year-old Gujjar was injured in Kanachak area.

Giving details, sources said that they were firing on forward Indian positions and civilian areas from R S Pura to Kanachak and Pargwal sectors. The BSF personnel were retaliating strongly and effectively.

In retaliation, BSF killed four Pakistani Rangers, besides destroying their POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) and ammunition dump across the international border opposite Suchetgarh and Pargwal sectors. The loss of life and property appears to be more on Pakistan side as announcements on loudspeakers from mosques were being made at various villages there for attending the nimaz-e-jinaza.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered closure of schools falling within five kilometres distance from both the international border and Line of Control in Jammu region as a precautionary measure. People at a number of  villages falling on the zero line along international border in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors have shifted to the houses of their relatives safer places.

Since Wednesday, six people, including an Army jawan and two BSF personnel, have been killed and over three dozen, mostly civilians, injured in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the international border and LoC. An army jawan and a BSF head constable were among four killed on Friday.

The loss of life and property on Pakistan side is reportedly much higher. Official sources claim that over a dozen Pakistani Rangers have been killed and many injured so far, besides their half a dozen mortar bases destroyed.

  1. O
    Ome
    Jan 20, 2018 at 11:08 am
    Pummel the jihadi zealots. They are not worth Nature's gift of life.
