Jammu & Kashmir: Body of fifth soldier missing in avalanche recovered

Visuals of the avalanche site in Gurez sector, under the harsh weather. ( ANI File photo) Visuals of the avalanche site in Gurez sector, under the harsh weather. ( ANI File photo)

THE body of the last missing soldier of five Army personnel suspected to have died in avalanches and a snowstorm in North Kashmir’s Gurez and Nowgam sectors was found on Wednesday.

On December 12 and 13, the five soldiers were reported missing close to the LoC in two separate incidents after heavy snowfall triggered avalanches and a snowstorm. The Army deployed special rescue teams from its High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) to look for them.

A defence spokesperson said the bodies of all the missing soldiers have been retrieved after the operations in Gurez and Nowgam. The bodies of two soldiers missing in Nowgam were found last week.

The Army had said two soldiers slipped down a slope in Nowgam and three soldiers were missing from a forward post. “The soldiers were part of a team serving at formidable heights and got swept away during a snowslide. Concerted efforts led to the recovery of mortal remains of the martyrs,’’ the spokesman said.s

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App