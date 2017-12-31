Jammu-Kashmir BJP members complain about party ministers

The working of various BJP ministers and legislators came under criticism from party functionaries, sources said. (File) The working of various BJP ministers and legislators came under criticism from party functionaries, sources said. (File)

The BJP on Saturday held a meeting in Jammu to discuss organisational matters, the upcoming panchayat elections and the functioning of party ministers in the state.

Organised three days before the budget session begins, the meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, party ministers, legislators, state and district-level office-bearers and heads of frontal organisations.

The working of various BJP ministers and legislators came under criticism from party functionaries, sources said. A leader reportedly complained that ministers and legislators do not answer phone calls and do not respond positively to genuine demands by them. The issue of continued discrimination against Jammu, especially in matters of recruitment, also figured in the meeting, sources said, with some participants referring to posts on social media criticising the BJP for ‘surrendering’ before PDP.

Ram Lal reportedly stressed the importance of direct and continuous contact between elected representatives and party office-bearers. Pointing out that the election scenario in the state is different, he asked ministers to have meetings with party office-bearers every three months and legislators to hold meetings with mandal office-bearers in their respective Assembly constituencies once a fortnight.

