Jammu Kashmir awaits Centre’s nod for Rs 323 crore for water transport project

Jammu and Kashmir government is awaiting the central government’s approval to Rs 323-crore project for developing inland water transport facilities in the Jhelum river from Pampore to Chattabal, a state minister said today. Jammu and Kashmir Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary said that the project report of Rs 323.26 crore has been submitted to the Centre and the sanction in this regard is awaited.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Replying to a question by Mohammad Khursheed Alam in the upper house, the Minister said due to persistent public demand, a trial run of water transport in the Jhelum river was made during 2012-13 from Pampore to Chattabal. He said some Ghats were identified on the banks of the river to serve as boarding and de-boarding stations.

The Minister further informed that the Inland Water Transport was outsourced and concerned agency launched some motor boats of different capacity in the river for which tariff from station to station was also fixed by competent authority.

The Minister said that the activity was halted in September 2014 floods as the whole infrastructure got damaged.

He, however, said that the Tourism Department has started Water Cruise from Zero Bridge to Chattabal Veir for promotion of tourism.