Jammu & Kashmir awaits BJP nod to replace Chief Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti.

The Jammu & Kashmir government is likely to replace the Chief Secretary by the current Principal Secretary to CM Mehbooba Mufti. A decision on the change awaits the nod of the leadership of the BJP, the PDP’s partner in the ruling coalition. Sources said Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma is likely to be moved to Delhi. Bharat Bhushan Vyas, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is tipped to replace Sharma.

“The decision to replace the Chief Secretary has already been discussed by the alliance partners. The government is now awaiting a nod from the BJP leadership to post Vyas,” sources said.

A 1986 batch IAS officer, Vyas has had a distinguished career, holding important positions in successive governments in J&K. He was also Principal Secretary to Chief Minister during the tenure of Omar Abdullah and Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and was a key state functionary during Governor’s rule in the state.

In September 2015, Sharma superseded four seniors — Arun Kumar, Sonali Kumar, Ashok Angurana and Khursheed Ahmad Ganai — when the Sayeed government picked him to be the state’s top bureaucrat. Sources said the government is also likely to pick 1995 batch IAS officer Rohit Kansal as Principal Secretary to the CM.

