Jammu Kashmir avalanche: Two soldiers dead in Batalik sector in Ladakh region

According to the weather department, 83.9 mm of snowfall was recorded in Srinagar alone since Wednesday. (Image for representational purposes. PTI.) According to the weather department, 83.9 mm of snowfall was recorded in Srinagar alone since Wednesday. (Image for representational purposes. PTI.)

Two soldiers were killed while one other has been rescued from the multiple avalanches that struck the Batalik sector in the Ladakh region of Jammu Kashmir on Thursday. Four soldiers have been rescued from under the snow so far. The avalanche, triggered by snowfall, buried an army post in the area.

“Unprecedented snowfall triggers multiple avalanches; a Post in Batalik Sector buried, 2 soldiers out of 5 rescued,” the Northern Command had tweeted Thursday, adding, “Rescue operation for balance three soldiers in progress. Specially trained & equipped Avalanche Rescue Teams employed.”

According to the weather department, 83.9 mm of snowfall was recorded in Srinagar alone since Wednesday.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) had issued a warning early Thursday of the possibility of an avalanche in the state. “High-danger avalanche warning is in place for slopes and areas of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir,” it had said, adding, “A medium-danger avalanche warning is in place in slopes and areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.”

As many as 20 soldiers have perished under multiple instances of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir, including the ones that occurred in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, Gurez in Bandipora and Machhil in Kupwara districts in January, according to PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd