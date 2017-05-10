Jammu-Kashmir: Arun Jaitley terms army officer killing as ‘dastardly act of cowardice’

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday termed the abduction and killing of an Army officer posted in Jammu-Kashmir as “a dastardly act of cowardice”. In a series of tweets, Jaitley posted on Twitter: “Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model.”
The officer, identified as Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, was abducted by militants from his relative’s house in Shopian district. Police later found his bullet-riddled body in Harmain area of Shopian on Wednesday morning.
Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to eliminate “terrorism” from the Valley, Jaitley said Fayaz’s sacrifice will continue to inspire the youth. “Lt. Ummer Fayaz of 2RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation’s commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley. We share the grief of family of Lt. Ummer Fayaz & stand in solidarity. Lt. Ummer Fayaz will continue to inspire youth from the Valley,” Jaitley tweeted.
Fayaz, who hails from Kulgam district, was posted in Jammu’s Akhnoor area. He was inducted into the Army’s infantry division only last December.
“In a dastardly act, some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed a young Army officer, Lt Umer Fayaz,” an army official told news agency PTI.
Fayaz was on leave to attend a wedding in the family. His body will be brought to Sursun for burial.
“The Army salutes the braveheart and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy,” the official said, adding, “we are committed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice”.
Fayaz, an ex-National Defence Academy (NDA) cadet, was scheduled to go for a ‘Young Officers Course’ in September. At NDA, he was part of the hockey team. The officer’s father is a farmer and has a small-time apple business.
Condemning the death, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir said, “Let’s see what comes out in the investigation. They will get a befitting reply.”
- May 10, 2017 at 1:15 pmMr.Jaitly only words will not do, we need to do something which stan and traitor leaders remember for years. We need to retaliate with full force, otherwise you are equal yourself with Congress.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:12 pmthese events suggest public has rejected sanghi EVM rigged goverment and now public will run its own parallel govt parallal courts like ramvryksh yadav naxals kashmiris let foreigners like british come and rule as public is feed up with brawminsReply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:08 pmnaxals are more powerful than army becoz they r loyal to motherland farzi sanghi deshbhakts will be killedReply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:04 pmWhen ever BJP or Modi in trouble, catch hold of stan, Kejriwal or Vadra.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:13 pmIts time to be human and sensible rather than useless Congressman. We have not just lost Army officer but a kashmiri Army officer.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:03 pmBe ingReply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:03 pmWaiting for be ing reply !!! It should be ruthless and exemplary . No chest thumping or statements please . No elections are in sight . Just do it .Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:04 pmBE INGReply
- May 10, 2017 at 12:51 pmStill you all stay quiet without any retaliatory action, these kil s continue. These daily kil s are going beyond human tolerance. How much can you politicians sitting in air-conditioned rooms tolerate ????? Stop daily speeches of all politicians after everyday kil s, and take action or do something, or else allow others to retaliate. People are fed up of politicians senseless speeches. Action is what is needed, if not again tomorrow we will find another soldiers bullet ridden body.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 12:41 pmPseudo?Secular??Nehru-Ambedkar gifted un-due facilities to Muslims in India? Who did not go to Pak and opted to remain in India. Mr.Ambedkar failed to do even common civil code?? He forced 1-wife act by Law for poor Hindu? forcing Hindu to go to courts even for simple mutual divorce; wasting Money as well as Prime Time in Life.. Due to Delay no child after 2nd marriage. So Hindu population is growing very slow compared to Muslims. However same Nehru-Ambedkar allowed 4-shadi Verbal Talak for Muslims !! so their population is growing 50 faster!! so their poverty and then few of them become ISIS terrorists, due to education in Madrassah, teacher ry paid by Great Govt at cost of we Majority Hindu tax payers!! Now better reverse Mr.Ambedkar wrong laws? Dare to Apply 1-wife Law to Muslims and allow 2-shaadi written Talak for Hindu!! Apply China family planning law to Muslims for next 70 years 1-family-1-child!! after 70 years may be 2. in turn give muslim women reservation in BC Quota!Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 12:48 pmPARTIAL PAID TROLLReply
- May 10, 2017 at 12:54 pmFoolish sickular Neha Salute the braveheart Rajrif tiger
- May 10, 2017 at 1:15 pmWhose going to give food to the vast population. Ashamed when I go through Marathi names with such narrow mindset statements. People from the land of Chatrapati Shivaji/Sahu/ Phule/ Karve and Ambedkar has started questioning the liberal and idealistic standards set by these people. The people who were hit hard were the Sanatani mindset people. You guys waste not opportunity to target Ambedkar and Nehru without acknowledging the good values they have given. For all ills of our Society we have only few answers Muslims and Cons ution Drafted but turn a blind eye to the Varna System which has caused division and Supremacy of selected few by so called Deva.. High time such paid trolls are heavily penalised for targeting the core values of this Country. Come out of the propa a machinery (difficult for you as it might be your bread and butter)
- May 10, 2017 at 12:57 pmIt's a wishful thinking. The Government of Hindusthaan is never going to p such laws.Reply
- May 10, 2017 at 1:00 pmBrainless hate monger divisive device.. Claim to be a nationalist and act like a terrorist ... Curse on this countryReply
