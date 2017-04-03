J&K: Army jawan with two grenades arrested in Srinagar, was to travel to Delhi

An Army jawan has been arrested from the Srinagar airport early this morning, according to multiple news reports. The jawan was arrested after security forces found two grenades in his baggage. He was reportedly to board a flight to New Delhi. According to reports, the jawan has been posted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, in the Uri sector.

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

