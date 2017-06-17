Jawan killed in Pakistan shelling

Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday. PTI Photo Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday. PTI Photo

An Armyman suffered fatal injuries in unprovoked mortar shelling by Pakistani troops on Friday along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta identified the deceased as Naik Bakhtawar Singh (34), a resident of Hajipur village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. He was injured during the exchange of fire and succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the military hospital, Mehta said.

Singh is survived by his wife Jasbir and three children. Following the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajouri on Saturday, his mortal remains will be transported to his native village, the spokesperson said.

