Army jawan, 9-year-old killed in cross-LoC firing

A nine-year-old girl and an Army jawan were killed and four others injured on Monday as Pakistani troops fired mortars at separate places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector and Poonch district around 0730 hours. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” a defence spokesman said. Naik Muddasar Ahmed, 37, was injured in the exchange of fire. He succumbed to his injuries later.

Police said that Sajada Kouser was killed in Rajouri’s Baroti when Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas and prompted authorities to sound an alert asking residents to stay indoors. “Heavy mortal shelling was reported in forward areas of tehsil Manjakote in Rajouri… A population of 4500-5000 in villages of Panjgrain, Rajdhani and Naika among others was affected,” said deputy commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. He added that two civilians were injured in the shelling. “The district administration ordered closure of all schools… However, 120 students were held up in government school at Panjgrain and on report of headmaster, senior officers coordinated for their safe evacuation as shelling was reported of have affected nearby area.’’

Later in the day, one soldier was wounded when Pakistani troops fired on three villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district. The exchange of fire continued until late in the evening. Two soldiers were killed in cross-LoC firing in Keran sector last week. Seven people, including four jawans, have been killed in shelling along the LoC this month.

Separately, a 60-year-old man was injured when the Army allegedly fired on civilians in Kashmir’s Arwani. Locals alleged that the Army soldiers fired after residents intervened as a bike-borne youth was being beaten for overtaking their convoy. Earlier, a student was beaten for allegedly overtaking an Army convoy at Banihal on July 5.

Three militants killed

Three militants were killed in a fire-fight with security forces at Wanihema in J&K’s Anantnag Monday. “In a chance encounter, three terrorists were killed. Identity is being ascertained,” state police chief S P Vaid tweeted.

Police said that the three were killed when the forces ambushed a car. Sources said three weapons were recovered from the militants.

