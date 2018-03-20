J&K: Four militants killed by security forces in Kupwara

The gunfight broke out in Arampora area when militants, hiding in the forest, fired at a security force party. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) The gunfight broke out in Arampora area when militants, hiding in the forest, fired at a security force party. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said. Exchange of fire was still on in the area.

The gunfight broke out in Arampora area when militants, hiding in the forest, fired at a security force party of the Rashtriya Rifles and the state police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). “Around 3.30 pm, a gun battle broke out between the militants and security forces,” the spokesperson said.

Additional deployments of security forces were rushed to the area to augment the strength of the security forces and to establish a firm cordon around the group of militants in the area.

(With agencies inputs)