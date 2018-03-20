J&K: Four militants killed by security forces in Kupwara

Four militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said. Exchange of fire was still on in the area.
The gunfight broke out in Arampora area when militants, hiding in the forest, fired at a security force party of the Rashtriya Rifles and the state police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). “Around 3.30 pm, a gun battle broke out between the militants and security forces,” the spokesperson said.
Additional deployments of security forces were rushed to the area to augment the strength of the security forces and to establish a firm cordon around the group of militants in the area.
(With agencies inputs)
- Mar 20, 2018 at 8:16 pmFirst pseudo seculars, liberals, Christians and Sikhs together with Muslims will annihilate Hindus. Then Muslims will annihilate seculars, liberals, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs. Example, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Look at all the Muslim countries. THINK.Reply
- Mar 20, 2018 at 8:01 pmYou can see the result of your leniency in Kashmir, QUASH article 370 else see now TDP wants special status, Bihar wants special status, Stalin wants dravida naduReply
- Mar 20, 2018 at 7:59 pmMr Ajit Doval and Mr Modiji, I am your big supporter but please catch the disease instead of curing the symptoms. You need to neutralize all hurriyat and separatists in Kashmir else the militancy will keep boiling. Do not bother about what the media and opposition will say, we citizens of India are with you. Anybody who waves ISIS or Pak flag, takes part in decorating the funeral for militants, should not be spared.Reply