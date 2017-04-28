Jammu & Kashmir: Aasiya Andrabi arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested separatist Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Syeda Aasiya Andrabi on Wednesday night along with her secretary, Fahmeeda Sofi. Police believe that she had a role in instigating recent protests especially those by the girl students.

“Yes, we are looking into that,” inspector general of police (Kashmir) Javed Mujtaba Gilani said when asked if Andrabi was held for her role in the protests. “There are also some other cases where she has been named.”

Police sources said that the inputs about Andrabi’s role had come from intelligence agencies and not the police. “Apparently, she has been arrested for instigating the protests but we are not sure of her role in it,” said a police officer in Srinagar.

