Top stories at 3 pm, February 12: 3 jawans, 4 militants killed in Kulgam encounter, 5 more MLAs gone as support for Panneerselvam sours and more stories

Five more MLAs gone, Sasikala warns: ‘Can’t wait on’

WITH Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao yet to take a decision in the high-stakes power tussle in the state, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala sounded a not-so-veiled warning: “We can be patient only for a while, beyond that we will do whatever is necessary.” Sasikala’s reaction came on a day education minister M Pandiarajan and four MPs left her camp and crossed over to the other side. Pandiarajan, the first minister to leave the Sasikala camp, had called caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam an “opportunist” after his revolt. Click here for more

J&K: 3 jawans, 4 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Three army jawans were killed and two others injured in an ongoing encounter with militants in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam district, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Four militants have been neutralised in the operation and two others are still holed up inside a house in Kulgam’s Yaripora, it added. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam district in the wee hours following information about presence of a large number of militants in the area, a police official told media. He said as the security forces were closing in on the position of the militants, the ultras opened firing resulting in injuries to five soldiers. Click here for more

Uttarakhand Assembly election: Those in power turned this devbhoomi into loot bhoomi, says PM Modi

As the last leg of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections nears its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be holding election rallies Sunday in their bid to woo the voters. While the prime minister is expected to address rallies in Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and Pithoragarh, Rahul will be holding a road show and nukkad sabha in Haridwar. Click here for more

MHA website hacked; temporarily blocked

The Ministry of Home Affairs website was hacked on Sunday, prompting authorities to temporarily block it, an official said. The MHA website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre after hacking was noticed. More than 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years and a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes, according to official data released this month. Click here for more

Kailash Satyarthi house theft: Police recover stolen replica of Nobel Prize, arrest 3

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the theft case at Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s house as it recovered the replica of the Nobel Peace Prize and its citation along with jewellery, stolen from his residence, news agency ANI reported. The police also arrested three people, Rajan, Sunil and Vinod, in connection with the case. On Saturday, police had identified the burglars who were involved in the theft at the Nobel laureate’s house. Click here for more

