Jammu & Kashmir: 13 students injured by pellets

Thirteen students of a Kulgam college and a video journalist suffered pellet injuries when the students allegedly tried to take out a protest march from the campus.

While the students alleged that security forces entered their campus, the college principal and Kulgam SP said students attacked VIP residences near the campus.

Officials at the Kulgam district hospital, where most of the injured students were brought, said, “Among the 12, there were seven girls who had pellet injuries.”

Meanwhile, three policemen and a civilian were injured when unidentified people hurled a grenade at Srinagar’s Safakadal police station on Thursday.

This comes on a day when Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed the process of releasing Central funds to the state.

