Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund area where suspected militants fired at security forces’ convoy. (Source: Google Maps) Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund area where suspected militants fired at security forces’ convoy. (Source: Google Maps)

One civilian was hurt in firing as suspected militants on Saturday attacked an ITBP convoy in Anantnag’s Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, as per ANI reports. The civilian was reportedly in his car at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd