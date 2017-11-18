Jammu bar criticises Farooq Abdullah for remarks on PoK; demands sedition case against him

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File)

Jammu High Court Bar Association president B S Slathia on Saturday asked government to file sedition charges against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for his recent remarks that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan. He also demanded disqualification of Abdullah from the Lok Sabha and de-recognisation of his party by the Election Commission.

Abdullah had on November 11 had said that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

Taking a serious exception to Abdullah’s “divisive and unsetting statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is Pakistani’s and India does not have the capacity to retrieve it”, Slathia demanded immediate action against him under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Ranbir Penal Code and related provisions of law, so that a right message goes to everyone that no “anti-national statements will be accepted”.

“It is shocking that Abdullah, who remained chief minister for a number of terms and served the Government of India as a Cabinet minister, had the audacity to challenge the Indian state which Pakistan comprehensively did in 1965, 1971 and 1999, and divided Pakistan into two countries,” he said.

Slathia said what Abdullah said was an act of sedition which cannot be condoned under any circumstance. He said India is not a banana republic where anyone can challenge the great institution of the Indian state and walk away free.

The association chief urged the speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Election Commission to immediately disqualify him from its membership and de-recognise his political party because he has subverted Article 1 of the Indian Constitution and Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir state Constitution.

