Jammu engineer scales Mount Everest

Rahul Jarngal, an engineer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, has scaled the Mount Everest. Jarngal belongs to the border village of Gurabeldaran in Hira Nagar and is an engineer with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). On May 27, he along with three other members of an ONGC team scaled the world’s highest peak (8,848 ft) under the guidance of Loveraj Singh of the Border Security Force.

Singh represents the Indian Mountaineering Federation. The expedition was flagged off by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on March 27. The team had left Kathmandu for the summit on April 4, sources said.

