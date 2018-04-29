Jammu: Three CRPF personnel suspended after woman alleges illegal confinement, rape by one of them

The woman lodged a complaint with the police after one of the CRPF personnel uploaded the video on a social networking site. (Representational) The woman lodged a complaint with the police after one of the CRPF personnel uploaded the video on a social networking site. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against some unknown Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel after a 24-year-old woman from bordering Poonch district complained of being wrongly confined and getting raped inside the CRPF Group Centre at Bantalab, on the outskirts of the state’s winter capital city, here.

In a written complaint filed at Domana police station on Saturday evening, the woman alleged that she, after alighting from a bus around 7.30 pm on March 10, was on her way to a relative’s house when she lost her way. She was intercepted by three CRPF personnel half an hour later who took her inside their camp on the pretext of helping her.

Inside the camp, she alleged, one of them raped her while another filmed the entire assault on his mobile phone. The duo later threatened her to upload the video on social media if she disclosed the matter to anyone or the police, she alleged.

Pointing out that three CRPF personnel have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them in this regard, CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said the woman, along with the two CRPF personnel, were found inside the CRPF Group Centre around 10:00 pm. As it prima facie appeared to be a case of security breach, the officials informed the police who also examined the lady and the CRPF personnel. While the woman was allowed to go home after questioning, both the CRPF personnel were suspended in view of security breach, Jha added.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police after one of the CRPF personnel uploaded the video on a social networking site, Jha said, adding that superior authorities have suspended him as well. “The CRPF is rendering full co-operation to the state police in the investigation so that the guilty get punished, he said, adding that it being “a very disciplined and professional force does not tolerate any act by its personnel which could malign its image”.

A senior police officer confirmed that following information from the CRPF, the woman was brought to the police station on March 10 evening. However, she did not lodge any complaint of rape at that time. “We are investigating the matter and after getting her medical examination done and recording her statement before the judge, we will proceed further and seek custody of the CRPF personnel involved in the matter,” the officer said.

The woman is a frequent visitor to Jammu city as she is pursuing the case of compensation following the death of her brother due to electrocution in 2005, the officer added.

