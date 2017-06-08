Jammu: Congress stops DMU train near Kathua railway station in protest of farmers’ killings in Madhya Pradesh

A strong contingent of police tried to stop them outside the railway station, but some of them managed to reach the railway track and stop the coming DMU nearly 500 metres short of Kathua railway station. (Source: Google maps) A strong contingent of police tried to stop them outside the railway station, but some of them managed to reach the railway track and stop the coming DMU nearly 500 metres short of Kathua railway station. (Source: Google maps)

Following the killing of half a dozen farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh, Congress and its youth wing workers on Thursday stopped a DMU train near Kathua railway station in Jammu and Kashmir. However, on intervention and persuasion by senior police officers, protesters allowed the train to move towards Pathankot after nearly ten minutes. According to sources, the DMU was coming from Jammu towards Pathankot at that time.

Earlier, on Thursday, Congress workers, raising anti-Modi slogans, took out a procession in Govindsar area where Kathua railway station is located. A strong contingent of police tried to stop them outside the railway station, but some of them managed to reach the railway track and stop the coming DMU nearly 500 metres short of Kathua railway station.

A senior party leader Naresh Sharma accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre as anti-farmer and anti-poor.

