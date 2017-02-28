Jammu college principal arrested for alleged fraud gets bail

The judge ordered that she be released from custody on her furnishing a personal bond and a surety of Rs 25,000 each. (Representational Image) The judge ordered that she be released from custody on her furnishing a personal bond and a surety of Rs 25,000 each. (Representational Image)

A government degree college principal Prof Hemla Aggarwal was ordered to be released on bail on Tuesday by Special Judge Anti-corruption, Sanjeev Gupta. A day earlier, Hemla had been arrested by the Vigilance Commission for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 4 lakh while passing off her personal computer along with software to the educational institution,

Curtailing her liberty will amount to punishment before trial, the judge observed while granting interim bail to the arrested principal. The judge ordered that she be released from custody on her furnishing a personal bond and a surety of Rs 25,000 each, adding that the applicant shall not contact any witness and that she would appear before the investigating officer as and when required. Pointing out that breach of any of these conditions will give liberty to the investigating officer to move a motion for cancellation of bail. The judge fixed the case for March 6 for further hearings ordering the investigating officer to appeal before court along with case diary file on that day.

Prof Hemla Aggarwal is, at present, posted as Principal Government Degree College, Reasi, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Organisation, Amit Gupta. He added her arrest followed as she had not been cooperating with the investigations. She as principal of the Government Degree College for Commerce, Jammu, in connivance with the then senior assistant (storekeeper) Jagdish Raj had in 2009 shown purchase of an I-Mac system and some software for the institution.

The software included “Final Cut Plugging, Edius 4 Canopus and Adobe Master Collection CS3, all used for editing of photographs and videos. The computer incharge concerned, however, did not either place indent or projected its requirement as the college had no requirement for such a high end computer system or the software.

During investigations, vigilance organisation sent the I-Mac system and other seized articles to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Hyderabad for expert opinion only to find out that the computer system had been purchased nearly one and half year prior to her posting at Commerce College. She had reportedly purchased the entire system for personal use when she was posted at Government Degree College, Gandhi Nagar, and she had been acting as incharge looking after the Edusat system there.

