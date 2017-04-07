Jammu Chamber of Commerce wants to deport foreign settlers

Many Rohingya muslims who are now in Jammu have also got the Aadhaar card (Representational image) Many Rohingya muslims who are now in Jammu have also got the Aadhaar card (Representational image)

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ) today threatened to launch a movement against illegal foreign settlers, if the State and Central government failed to act against them.

“We warn the State and the Union Governments that such (foreign) settlers should be deported within one month and the people on whose land these foreigners have settled be booked under public safety act otherwise the Chamber shall have no option but to launch a movement against them directly”, CCIJ President Rakesh Gupta told reporters here.

Over 13,700 foreigners including Rohingyas are settled in Jammu.

While 7,093 foreigners were staying in the state in 2008, the number increased to 12,560 in 2014 and 13,755 in 2016, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said in a written reply to a question in the state Assembly in January.

The CCIJ said that neither the Government of J&K is a signatory to any United Nation’s treaty nor Article 370 allows illegal Foreign settlers for any permanent settlement in the state.

We are is aware that the district administration has initiated process to identify such settlers and the Union Government has asked details about them, but the Chamber feels it is not enough till these foreigners are deported from the State of J&K, Gupta said.

It may be recalled that the issue of Rohingya Muslims, who are living illegally, was discussed at a high-level meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma and Director General of Police S P Vaid on April 4 in New Delhi.

