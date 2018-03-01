Jammu: One civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector

Jammu and Kashmir: Smoke billows from a forest after a mortar shell was allegedly fired by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (File photo: PTI) Jammu and Kashmir: Smoke billows from a forest after a mortar shell was allegedly fired by Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. (File photo: PTI)

One civilian was injured on Thursday as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kalal and Baba Khori areas of Nowshera in Rajouri district in Jammu on Thursday. Indian Army retaliated effectively. 50-year-old Suresh Kumar, a resident of Gania, was injured in the shelling and shifted to SDH in Nowshera. One mortar shell also fell near a bypass bridge near Nowshera town but no one was hurt.

The latest ceasefire violation comes hours after two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The army was responding to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

In a statement, the Army said: “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 8.45 am in Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control. India Army retaliating.” Pakistan Army’s official media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the casualties. They identified the deceased as Sepoy Muneer Chohan of Kahuta and Sepoy Amir Hussain of Bhimber.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd