A BSF jawan was killed after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday in Jammu's Samba sector along the Line of Control.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 6:37 pm
Jammu: BSF jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again in Samba sector
A BSF jawan lost his life on Wednesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu’s Samba sector along the international border, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, an Army jawan was killed along the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Nowshera sector in another ceasefire violation. 32-year-old Sepoy Jagsir Singh was a resident of village Lohgarh Thakhran Wala in Ferozepur, Punjab.

– More details awaited

