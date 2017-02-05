Jammu: BSF arrests Pakistani infiltrator along International Border

A 26-year-old Pakistani infiltrator was arrested today by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: AP) A 26-year-old Pakistani infiltrator was arrested today by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: AP)

A 26-year-old Pakistani infiltrator was arrested today by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier in Jammu and Kashmir. Jawans on duty observed suspicious movement across the IB in Basantar river area this afternoon. They rushed and challenged the suspect, who had intruded deep inside the Indian territory, and arrested him, a BSF officer said.

As per preliminary interrogation, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Mansheer, son of Iqbal and resident of Kingra More in Sabekote in Pakistan.

During search, BSF jawans recovered an extra set of dress, a pair of white sports shoe, a brown cap, a tennis ball, playing cards and 110 rupees in Pakistani currency, he said.