Jammu: At least 3 killed, 7 injured in landslide

Three persons, including an infant girl, were killed and seven others injured in a landslide on the Doda-Kishtwar highway today when they were crossing on foot a stretch washed away earlier by rockslide in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kishtwar district Sandeep Wanzir told PTI that the fresh landslide took place around 11 AM when a group of people were crossing on foot the highway stretch in Drabshalla area.

Two people died on the spot and the one-month-old child died at hospital. Seven others were injured in the incident and were being treated, the SSP said.

After a landslide had last week washed away a portion of the road, transport services were severely hit and vehicles were plying on either side of the stretch forcing people to cross the affected part on foot.

