Jammu and Kashmir: Withdraw AFSPA from some areas, says Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called for the revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from some areas of her state. “We should not shy away from revocation of the AFSPA. When things improve, why not?” she asked at an Indian Foundation counter-terrorism conference here .

“We do not shy away when the situation goes bad. We do not shy away from calling more forces…. But when the situation improves, we should not shy away from the fact that we need to start revocation of the AFSPA from some places and see what is the impact,” she said. Mehbooba advocated good governance to eradicate terrorism. She added that she required a “window of peace” for ensuring good governance to shrink the militant space.

She lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his Kashmir policy and suggested there was a need for shifting security camps “away from public” once the situation improves. Mehbooba asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate talks with “all stakeholders” for a lasting solution in Kashmir. “We need to have dialogue as was done by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” she said.

