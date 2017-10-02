Jammu and Kashmir will be declared ODF soon: Jitendra Singh

The MoS counted the achievements and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to J&K and lauded the cooperation being extended by the people on this account. (File) The MoS counted the achievements and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to J&K and lauded the cooperation being extended by the people on this account. (File)

Union minister Jitendra Singh has said Jammu and Kashmir would soon be declared open defecation free (ODF). The Minister of State declared Hambal-A village in Doda district of the state open defecation free (ODF) yesterday. The village in Khalleni block has been adopted by the minister under the ‘Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’ scheme.

Singh complimented the people of Hambal-A village for the significant achievement and hailed the relentless campaign by various departments, and the enthusiastic response and contribution extended by the locals. He also expressed optimism that the whole Jammu and Kashmir would achieve the feat soon.

The MoS counted the achievements and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to J&K and lauded the cooperation being extended by the people on this account. “People are the real judge of the working and achievements of the government besides being equal stakeholders in the growth and development of their respective areas,” he asserted while emphasising the role of public in effective implementation of government programmes.

Spelling out the government accomplishments in different sectors, Singh highlighted the setting up of AIIMS, IIMs, IITs, construction of Khalleni Sudh Mahadev Road and Rs 3,600 crore-worth Chattergala tunnel, sanction of Express Corridor from Delhi-Jammu-Katra, cleaning of Devika river under the National River Conservation Project, Bio Tech park at Udhampur as some of major initiatives in this regard.

Responding to several demands raised by people, the Union minister said Hambal-A village would soon get a bank, an ATM facility, public health centre, upgraded higher secondary school, sports ground and an ambulance. He also informed his audience that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of four lanes and drains in Hambal village, besides more solar lights would be provided to the villagers soon.

Singh asked the deputy commissioner to formulate a comprehensive project proposal under centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for establishment of a degree college in the district. He also exhorted the youth to raise awareness about government schemes envisaging socio-economic empowerment of under privileged segments of the society.

