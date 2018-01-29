Kashmir Valley shutdown over Shopian civilian killing

The J&K government as a precautionary measure put restrictions on the movement of vehicles and civilians in several parts of the Srinagar city especially the old city to prevent protests. The J&K government as a precautionary measure put restrictions on the movement of vehicles and civilians in several parts of the Srinagar city especially the old city to prevent protests.

KASHMIR Valley on Sunday remained shut following a strike call given by separatists against the killing of two civilian protesters by Army at Shopian on Saturday.

The J&K government as a precautionary measure put restrictions on the movement of vehicles and civilians in several parts of the Srinagar city especially the old city to prevent protests. Internet was snapped in the four south Kashmir districts.

On Saturday, two youths were killed and one critically injured when Army opened fire on protesters at Ganwapora village of Shopian. While the Army said they fired in self-defence, the villagers said the forces deliberately targeted the youth who were “resisting Army’s efforts to remove banners” from the grave of a militant killed in an encounter Wednesday. Police have lodged a murder case against the Army and ordered a magisterial probe.

Meanwhile, three persons, including a father-son duo, were injured in a mysterious explosion in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Police said a suspicious object exploded when the victims were working in their orchard at Zainpora.

NIA case against Valley businessman

New Delhi: The NIA has lodged a case of terror funding against an alleged operative of Hizbul Mujahideen who jumped parole and left the country in 2008. Nazir Safi Mir, a businessman from Kashmir, was first arrested by Delhi Police special cell in 2006. The NIA has taken over the probe now. The probe is likely to ascertain how Mir secured a passport from a southern state which he allegedly used in Nepal in 2008 to leave for Europe. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App