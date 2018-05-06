Jammu and Kashmir: Two abducted, killed by militants in Bandipora

Relatives of the deceased in Hajin on Saturday. (Express photo) Relatives of the deceased in Hajin on Saturday. (Express photo)

Two persons were abducted and later shot dead in Shahgund village of Hajin town in Bandipora district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Preliminary probe suggests the role of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in the killings, police said.

At least five people have been abducted and killed in a similar way in Hajin this year.

Bashir Ahmad (25), son of Abdul Rehman Dar, left his house around 9. 30 pm on Friday night when someone knocked on their residence. Bashir went out to check, came back a minute later and told his father he was leaving for some work. He returned with three gunmen after five hours and entered the residence of his uncle Ghulam Hassan (45). Hassan then left the house with the group and three gunshots were heard in the village half an hour later.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Bashir and Hassan were found a km away from their houses Saturday morning by villagers in Shahgund.

As Dar’s son left the house, he rushed to the residence of Hassan, who got a call from Bashir. “He (Bashir) told him (Hassan) that he has been taken by the Mujahids,” Dar said. “I returned home”. The gunmen, along with Bashir, returned to the village and knocked at Hassan’s house. “It was 2.30 in the night when he (Bashir) called out uncle’s name,” Hassan’s nephew Aamir Ahmad said. “We saw three men with Bashir. They entered inside….took my uncle along.”

Police said LeT militants were behind the killings. “Preliminary probe suggest the involvement of LeT,” police said. Bashir worked as a carpenter and driver to support his family of seven, including parents, two sisters and two brothers, one of whom is differently-abled. Hassan (45) worked as a driver.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App