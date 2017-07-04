Several traders in Jammu and Kashmir detained for protesting against GST implementation

The protesters were holding black flags and shouting slogans against GST, several traders reached Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar to protest (PTI Photo/ File) The protesters were holding black flags and shouting slogans against GST, several traders reached Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar to protest (PTI Photo/ File)

Police on Tuesday detained several traders after they tried to march towards the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to protest the implementation of GST in the state in its present form. The traders were detained near the gate of the Civil Secretariat complex, which also houses the assembly, after they took out a protest march, police said.

The traders were scheduled to hold a sit-in near the assembly to protest the implementation of the new tax regime in the state in its present form, claiming that it would lead to the erosion of the state’s special position and its fiscal autonomy.

Holding black flags and shouting slogans against the GST, several traders reached Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar to protest. They tried to march towards the civil secretariat complex, but police swung into action and detained several of them outside the Civil Secretariat, the police said.

A special session of the state legislature began on Tuesday to discuss the issue of implementation of GST in the state.

