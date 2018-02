The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists. (Representational) The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists. (Representational)

An encounter between security forces and a group of terrorists broke out after the latter opened fire at a CRPF camp in Panz Gam village in Pulwama’s Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, the ANI reported.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd