Jammu: Teacher held for ‘raping, blackmailing’ woman

A state government school teacher, who allegedly raped a woman after promising marriage and later uploaded her photographs on social media after blackmailing her with them, has been arrested in Kishtwar district.

The arrest followed investigations by Deputy SP (DAR) Manoj Kumar on the basis of a complaint from the woman.

The woman was undergoing training at a government hospital. During the training, the accused allegedly proposed marriage to her repeatedly, and she asked him to approach her parents. The accused did not do so and instead promised to marry her. They allegedly stayed at a guest house where he raped her.

The woman later approached the accused’s family and found out that he was already married and had two children. The accused showed her a fake “Talaqnama” and again tried to persuade her for sexual favours, police said.

Quoting the woman, the police said the accused gave the woman sedatives and took nude videos and pictures, and blackmailed her with them.

Finally, when the woman was getting engaged to a youth, the accused got enraged and reportedly sent the videos and photographs to the girl’s relatives. The woman attempted suicide and was saved by her parents, who took her to the police station for lodging a complaint.

The police have identified a number of other people who are also allegedly circulating photographs and videos of the woman on social media.

Kishtwar SSP Abrar Chowdhary said that some more people are likely to be arrested in the matter under provisions of IT Act.

