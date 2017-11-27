J&K talks: In Pulwama, Dineshwar Sharma gets requests for withdrawal of cases

Jammu: Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma Jammu: Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma

Dineshwar Sharma, who is on his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being made the Centre’s special representative for talks, met 150 people in Pulwama on Sunday, many of whom want withdrawal of cases against them.

After holding meetings with several groups, Sharma said: “They are telling me their problems and I am listening. We will see what needs to be done.”

About 70 youths from Pulwama, led by the ruling PDP’s youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, met Sharma.

Sajjad Ahmad Bhat from Malangpora in Pulwama was part of the delegation. “I was returning from a funeral and received a bullet injury in my leg. Two people died in the incident and then a case of stone-pelting was filed against me,” he told The Indian Express.

He urged Sharma to consider repealing the case against him and others who have been wrongly charged. “He heard me out and assured me he will consider this, but I do not know what to expect.”

Another member of the delegation, who did not wish to be identified, said: “I asked for cases to be withdrawn, not just against me but all those who are in prison.”

Members of civil society, representatives from government departments and artisans, met Sharma. He is expected to hold meetings in Srinagar Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App